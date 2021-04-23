Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 944 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,660 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 944 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt increased its position in shares of Netflix by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 5,089 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Netflix by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,939 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in Netflix by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 6,830 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,693,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 796 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on NFLX. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $720.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $590.90.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $508.78 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $393.60 and a twelve month high of $593.29. The company has a market cap of $225.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $527.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $521.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total transaction of $534,657.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.