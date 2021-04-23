Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 164 Shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQL)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQL) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned 1.15% of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF worth $2,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at about $920,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 196.1% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 38,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after buying an additional 25,349 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. bought a new position in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EQL opened at $96.71 on Friday. ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $65.00 and a 1-year high of $97.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.26.

