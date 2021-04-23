Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $6.25 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lowered its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,495 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 7,082 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $3,305,348,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Visa by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,793,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,922,767,000 after buying an additional 6,857,457 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in Visa by 1,170.4% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,085,538 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $893,630,000 after buying an additional 3,763,943 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its position in Visa by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,194,576 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $917,480,000 after buying an additional 2,080,265 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Visa by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,974,988 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,039,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,562 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on V shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.00.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $227.57 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.01 and a 1 year high of $230.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $218.36 and its 200 day moving average is $209.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,669,455.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,093 shares of company stock worth $20,418,578. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

