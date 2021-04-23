Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $2.05 Million Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $124,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,028,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,933,000 after acquiring an additional 462,943 shares during the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 285,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,666,000 after acquiring an additional 16,459 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,775.0% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 74,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,829,000 after acquiring an additional 70,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 130,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,731,000 after acquiring an additional 10,335 shares during the last quarter.

SCHO opened at $51.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.38. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.24 and a fifty-two week high of $51.72.

