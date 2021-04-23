Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $1.78 Million Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $666,341,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $593,993,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 27,865.4% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,820,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810,503 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 521.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,299,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $208,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,787,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $343,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,547 shares during the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $101.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.06. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $103.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. CSX’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

CSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CSX from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. CSX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.71.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

