Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. cut its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,111,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $493,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,614 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,784,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,024,000 after purchasing an additional 91,234 shares in the last quarter. Model Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5,550.5% in the fourth quarter. Model Capital Management LLC now owns 1,376,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $165,113,000 after buying an additional 1,352,158 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,278,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,351,000 after buying an additional 127,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $117,725,000.

Shares of IEF opened at $114.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.85 and a 200 day moving average of $117.79. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $112.78 and a 52-week high of $123.09.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

