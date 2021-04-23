Granite Investment Advisors LLC Sells 252 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Granite Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,060 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up about 1.1% of Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. United Bank increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 7,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 123.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 129,696 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,349,000 after buying an additional 71,780 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,048 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 75.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HON. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $244.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.67.

Shares of HON stock traded down $5.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $224.13. 185,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,780,664. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.11 and a 1 year high of $232.35. The stock has a market cap of $155.88 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $217.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.34.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.13. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 45.59%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

