Granite Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Granite Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $5,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 112.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 70.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GWW. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $433.00 to $427.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $379.50.

In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 4,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.01, for a total value of $1,740,374.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,898,836.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP John L. Howard sold 2,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.21, for a total value of $1,032,277.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,652,038.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 13.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GWW traded up $5.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $425.05. 2,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,421. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $400.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $392.37. The company has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $256.19 and a 1-year high of $427.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($0.20). W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $1.53 per share. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

