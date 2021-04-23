Granite Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.54 Million Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Granite Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Profit Investment Management LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 3,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 2,484 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 4,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays raised shares of United Parcel Service from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.32.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $2.37 on Friday, reaching $179.88. 52,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,506,287. The company has a fifty day moving average of $168.88 and a 200-day moving average of $166.41. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.85 and a twelve month high of $181.19. The company has a market capitalization of $155.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.18%.

In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett acquired 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 868 shares in the company, valued at $138,723.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

