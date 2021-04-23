Granite Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.35 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Granite Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,036 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 713 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 855 shares of the software company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the software company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 884 shares of the software company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the software company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $8.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $515.30. The stock had a trading volume of 54,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,732,163. The firm has a market cap of $246.31 billion, a PE ratio of 47.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $472.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $478.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $332.57 and a twelve month high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $551.68.

In other Adobe news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total transaction of $1,996,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,836,690.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $38,175,967.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,458 shares of company stock worth $56,101,624 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

