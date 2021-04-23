Grand City Properties (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Grand City Properties (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GRNNF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays raised Grand City Properties from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy.

Get Grand City Properties alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS GRNNF opened at $26.55 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.69. Grand City Properties has a 52 week low of $20.54 and a 52 week high of $26.55.

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Grand City Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand City Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.