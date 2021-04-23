Grand City Properties’ (GRNNF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Grand City Properties (OTCMKTS:GRNNF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Berenberg Bank in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Grand City Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grand City Properties in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GRNNF remained flat at $$26.55 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 16 shares, compared to its average volume of 200. Grand City Properties has a 1-year low of $20.54 and a 1-year high of $26.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.69.

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

