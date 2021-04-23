Gradient Investments LLC Sells 22,464 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Gradient Investments LLC lessened its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 42.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,111 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 22,464 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $11,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 288.0% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $2.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $399.36. The company had a trading volume of 42,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,372,470. The company has a market capitalization of $377.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $273.71 and a 1 year high of $401.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $367.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $345.20.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 33.09%.

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total transaction of $200,494.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,335,001.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.80, for a total value of $1,679,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 153,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,697,417.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,119 shares of company stock valued at $5,440,869 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $409.61.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

