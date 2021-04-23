Gradient Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 176,360 Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 176,360 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,220,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ST. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,356 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1,912.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 492,552 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $21,248,000 after buying an additional 468,073 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,765,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ST. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Sensata Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.33.

Shares of ST stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,158. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a one year low of $31.50 and a one year high of $64.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $906.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.96 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 3.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

