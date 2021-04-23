Gradient Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 15.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 116,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,513 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $11,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,263,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,265,693,000 after buying an additional 655,903 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,793,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $362,014,000 after purchasing an additional 303,022 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,752,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,276,000 after purchasing an additional 110,659 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,511,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $144,231,000 after purchasing an additional 491,174 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,058,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,973,000 after purchasing an additional 138,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

ATO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Atmos Energy from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.92.

ATO traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.10. 2,697 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 986,452. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.31. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $84.59 and a 52-week high of $109.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.13. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $914.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Atmos Energy’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

