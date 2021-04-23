GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Makes New Investment in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 25.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. QuantumScape currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.80.

NYSE:QS opened at $34.15 on Friday. QuantumScape Co. has a 12 month low of $9.74 and a 12 month high of $132.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.93.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

