GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Makes New $27,000 Investment in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in FormFactor by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 6,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FormFactor during the 1st quarter worth about $517,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in FormFactor during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in FormFactor during the 4th quarter worth about $47,309,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in FormFactor by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 73,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other FormFactor news, Director Edward Rogas, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $877,500.00. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,156,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 384,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,777,813.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FormFactor stock opened at $47.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. FormFactor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.86 and a twelve month high of $52.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 48.06 and a beta of 1.42.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. FormFactor had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $197.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. FormFactor’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

FORM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on FormFactor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on FormFactor from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on FormFactor from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on FormFactor from $36.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FormFactor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.78.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

