GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Buys New Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,515 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,118,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in Halliburton by 814.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,127,806 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $115,816,000 after acquiring an additional 5,457,713 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Halliburton by 550.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,319,101 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $62,732,000 after buying an additional 2,809,156 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,387,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,524,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 5,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $128,357.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.56.

Halliburton stock opened at $19.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of -3.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $8.26 and a twelve month high of $24.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 26.60% and a positive return on equity of 11.10%. Halliburton’s revenue was down 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Halliburton will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 14.52%.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

