GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Acquires Shares of 900 STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in STORE Capital by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 15,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 40,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut STORE Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on STORE Capital from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on STORE Capital from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on STORE Capital in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.70.

Shares of STOR opened at $35.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 40.57 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. STORE Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $15.44 and a 1 year high of $36.12.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.25). STORE Capital had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 4.76%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is presently 72.36%.

STORE Capital Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR).

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.