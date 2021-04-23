GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Acquires Shares of 256 Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 256 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. tru Independence LLC grew its holdings in Everbridge by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 6,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 115.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,317,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 154,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AtonRa Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,171,000.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EVBG. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Everbridge from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Everbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.92.

In other news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 2,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total transaction of $274,193.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,274.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 5,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.46, for a total value of $956,983.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,089.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 25,026 shares of company stock valued at $3,560,665 over the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EVBG opened at $133.88 on Friday. Everbridge, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.17 and a 12 month high of $178.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.02 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $131.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.24.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 18.82% and a negative net margin of 32.43%. The firm had revenue of $75.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.48 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

