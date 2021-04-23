Golden Goose Hits Market Capitalization of $1.60 Million (GOLD)

Golden Goose (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 22nd. During the last seven days, Golden Goose has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. One Golden Goose coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. Golden Goose has a market capitalization of $1.60 million and $192,087.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00055230 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.22 or 0.00267123 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003588 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00024681 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $474.18 or 0.00965296 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49,196.82 or 1.00151057 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $291.04 or 0.00592476 BTC.

Golden Goose Coin Profile

Golden Goose was first traded on December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 coins. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @GoldenGooseNews

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity. “

Buying and Selling Golden Goose

