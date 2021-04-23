Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.20.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOGO. William Blair upgraded Gogo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Gogo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Gogo in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Cowen upgraded Gogo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of Gogo stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.54. 1,597,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,959,695. Gogo has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $17.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $970.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.84.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $77.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Gogo’s revenue was down 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gogo will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Gogo by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Gogo by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 197,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 6,721 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gogo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gogo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Gogo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. 43.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

