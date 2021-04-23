GoChain (GO) Price Tops $0.0380 on Major Exchanges

GoChain (CURRENCY:GO) traded down 19.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. One GoChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0380 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges. GoChain has a market capitalization of $40.86 million and $3.44 million worth of GoChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GoChain has traded 31.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00010035 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000083 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000379 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000034 BTC.

888tron (888) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

GoChain Profile

GoChain uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 16th, 2018. GoChain’s total supply is 1,129,723,112 coins and its circulating supply is 1,075,973,112 coins. The official message board for GoChain is medium.com/gochain . The Reddit community for GoChain is /r/OfficialGoChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoChain’s official website is gochain.io . GoChain’s official Twitter account is @go_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoChain is a new smart contract blockchain based on Ethereum. It aims to be a faster, greener and safer alternative with 100x increased performance for dApp and Smart Contract development. GOC is the native value token in the GoChain blockchain. “

GoChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

