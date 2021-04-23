GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised GN Store Nord A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of GN Store Nord A/S stock remained flat at $$88.45 during trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.81. GN Store Nord A/S has a 52-week low of $45.04 and a 52-week high of $89.58.

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets audio and video communications solutions for medical, professional, and consumer segments in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, GN Hearing and GN Audio. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

