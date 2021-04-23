Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) PT Raised to $209.00 at Morgan Stanley

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $197.00 to $209.00 in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GPN. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Global Payments from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $212.14.

Shares of Global Payments stock traded up $2.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $218.59. The company had a trading volume of 8,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,662,027. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Global Payments has a 1-year low of $146.93 and a 1-year high of $220.25. The company has a market capitalization of $64.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Global Payments will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.31%.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.21, for a total transaction of $107,605.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,496,382.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director M Troy Woods sold 75,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total value of $14,740,260.55. Insiders sold 117,645 shares of company stock valued at $23,231,757 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,241,000 after purchasing an additional 36,216 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 7.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 57,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at $354,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel increased its holdings in Global Payments by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 4,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

