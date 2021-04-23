Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Stake Raised by Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,434 shares during the quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $8,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,184,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 12,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 97,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,017,000 after acquiring an additional 5,574 shares during the period. Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at $8,423,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GPN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Global Payments from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on Global Payments from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Global Payments from $197.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.14.

In other Global Payments news, CFO Paul M. Todd sold 28,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total transaction of $5,737,352.04. Also, Director M Troy Woods sold 75,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total transaction of $14,740,260.55. Insiders sold 117,645 shares of company stock valued at $23,231,757 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GPN opened at $216.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.35. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.93 and a 12-month high of $220.25. The stock has a market cap of $63.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.31%.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

