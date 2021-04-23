Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Research Coverage Started at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock.

GBT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut Global Blood Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, William Blair cut Global Blood Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $88.05.

GBT stock opened at $43.16 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 1.39. Global Blood Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $36.49 and a fifty-two week high of $83.69. The company has a quick ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.03). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 332.94% and a negative return on equity of 56.43%. The firm had revenue of $41.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.89 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -3.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBT. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 30.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,032,000 after purchasing an additional 25,373 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 4.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC lifted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 122.4% in the third quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 1,232.6% in the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 143,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,222,000 after acquiring an additional 132,876 shares in the last quarter.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). It is evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase 2a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

