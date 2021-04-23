Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Shares Sold by Deltec Asset Management LLC

Deltec Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) by 65.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,552 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Grace Capital lifted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Grace Capital now owns 131,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,697,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 393,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,039,000 after buying an additional 72,488 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 14,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 4,926 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,966,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,426,000 after buying an additional 540,580 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,324,000.

Several brokerages have commented on GBT. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, William Blair lowered Global Blood Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.05.

NASDAQ:GBT traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.17. 3,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 971,299. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.78 and a 200 day moving average of $46.73. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.49 and a 1-year high of $83.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.63 and a quick ratio of 7.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 1.39.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $41.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.89 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.43% and a negative net margin of 332.94%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). It is evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase 2a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

