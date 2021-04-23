GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $10.66 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) will post $10.66 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for GlaxoSmithKline’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.34 billion and the highest is $10.99 billion. GlaxoSmithKline reported sales of $11.64 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline will report full-year sales of $45.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $45.09 billion to $46.22 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $47.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $47.25 billion to $48.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow GlaxoSmithKline.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 18.50%. The business had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GSK. Credit Suisse Group downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSK. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 528,173 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,850,000 after buying an additional 118,457 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 45,620 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,824 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GSK traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.68. The stock had a trading volume of 5,136,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,058,803. The stock has a market cap of $101.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.55. GlaxoSmithKline has a fifty-two week low of $33.26 and a fifty-two week high of $43.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.628 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.50%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.