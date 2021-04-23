Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Gladstone Land’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the lowest is $0.11. Gladstone Land reported earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Land will report full year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.77. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Gladstone Land.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.29). Gladstone Land had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 0.88%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LAND shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on Gladstone Land from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.58.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Land during the 3rd quarter worth $164,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Gladstone Land by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 26,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Foresight Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Gladstone Land by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 128,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Gladstone Land by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 108,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 49,863 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Gladstone Land by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares during the period. 32.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LAND traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,708. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $582.03 million, a PE ratio of -176.15 and a beta of 0.72. Gladstone Land has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $21.78.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is 94.74%.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

