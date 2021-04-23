Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 31.94%.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBCI traded up $3.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.40. 528,357 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,942. Glacier Bancorp has a 1 year low of $30.05 and a 1 year high of $67.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th. This is a positive change from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 52.10%.

GBCI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stephens initiated coverage on Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

