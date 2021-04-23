Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) PT Raised to C$47.50

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at TD Securities to C$47.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 13.75% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Gildan Activewear to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Gildan Activewear to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Gildan Activewear has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$42.13.
GIL opened at C$41.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Gildan Activewear has a 1-year low of C$16.91 and a 1-year high of C$42.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$39.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$34.87.
Gildan Activewear Company Profile
Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.
