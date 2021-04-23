Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) PT Raised to C$47.50

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at TD Securities to C$47.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 13.75% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Gildan Activewear to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Gildan Activewear to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Gildan Activewear has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$42.13.

GIL opened at C$41.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Gildan Activewear has a 1-year low of C$16.91 and a 1-year high of C$42.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$39.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$34.87.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C$0.31. The firm had revenue of C$899.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$784.21 million. Equities analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will post 2.0899999234508 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

