Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.57.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GIL. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Gildan Activewear stock opened at $33.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Gildan Activewear has a twelve month low of $11.95 and a twelve month high of $34.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.29.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.23. Gildan Activewear had a negative net margin of 13.34% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $690.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,259,000. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE boosted its position in Gildan Activewear by 1.2% in the first quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 189,065 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,797,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Gildan Activewear by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,207 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after buying an additional 16,334 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. bought a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the fourth quarter valued at $2,950,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 180,628 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after acquiring an additional 74,813 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

