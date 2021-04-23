GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) PT Raised to $39.00

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GFL Environmental from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.30.

Shares of GFL Environmental stock opened at $33.18 on Monday. GFL Environmental has a fifty-two week low of $14.95 and a fifty-two week high of $36.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.51.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $948.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.62 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GFL Environmental will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. This is a boost from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in GFL Environmental by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 145,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after acquiring an additional 26,504 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 1,286.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,176,000 after buying an additional 132,766 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the fourth quarter worth about $100,862,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 16,224.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 328,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,598,000 after buying an additional 326,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 36,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.06% of the company’s stock.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

