Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $125.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Genuine Parts’ strategic buyouts to improve product offerings and expand geographical footprint is commendable. Acquisition of PartsPoint and Alliance Automotive Group and the possession of full ownership in Inenco have bolstered the company’s growth. Its aggressive e-commerce initiatives and cost cut initiatives amid the pandemic and steady dividend growth bode well. Genuine Parts’ upbeat 2021 view sparks optimism. However, automotive segment sales are likely to be weighed down on demand headwinds due to the Covid-19 resurgence. Capex for 2021 is projected in the band of $275-$325 million, implying a significant uptick from $158 million recorded in 2020. Rising capex may clip the firm’s cash flows. Foreign exchange fluctuations and high debt levels are other headwinds. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Genuine Parts from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Genuine Parts from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Genuine Parts has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $107.83.

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $119.36 on Tuesday. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $67.12 and a 1-year high of $123.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.07 and a beta of 1.05.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.36. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.29%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

