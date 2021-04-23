GenesisX One Day Volume Reaches $12,963.00 (XGS)

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded 422.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 23rd. GenesisX has a market cap of $262,175.66 and $12,963.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GenesisX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0230 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GenesisX has traded up 241.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GenesisX alerts:

Solaris (XLR) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000187 BTC.

GenesisX Profile

GenesisX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 11,403,974 coins. GenesisX’s official website is genesisx.net . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling GenesisX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GenesisX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GenesisX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GenesisX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GenesisX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.