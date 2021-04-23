Genesis Investment Management LLP Sells 82,687 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Genesis Investment Management LLP reduced its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 433,242 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 82,687 shares during the period. HDFC Bank makes up approximately 1.1% of Genesis Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Genesis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $33,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDB. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in HDFC Bank by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 294,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,886,000 after acquiring an additional 11,881 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its position in HDFC Bank by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 96,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,517,000 after acquiring an additional 41,200 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC grew its position in HDFC Bank by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in HDFC Bank by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.76% of the company’s stock.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

HDB traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.30. The stock had a trading volume of 8,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,922. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.51. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52 week low of $35.65 and a 52 week high of $84.70.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 19.69%. On average, equities analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

Featured Story: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.