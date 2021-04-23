Genesis Investment Management LLP Sells 154,864 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Genesis Investment Management LLP lowered its stake in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 5.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,612,013 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 154,864 shares during the quarter. NetEase makes up approximately 8.9% of Genesis Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Genesis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in NetEase were worth $269,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTES. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NetEase in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in NetEase in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NetEase during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NetEase by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period.

NTES has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Industrial Alliance Securities assumed coverage on NetEase in a report on Thursday, December 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised NetEase from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on NetEase from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NetEase currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.98.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTES traded up $2.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.35. 26,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,414,880. The company has a market capitalization of $73.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.08. NetEase, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.88 and a 1-year high of $134.33.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.05). NetEase had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.85%.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services focusing on content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC-client and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

