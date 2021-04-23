Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) Trading Down 3%

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) fell 3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $33.01 and last traded at $33.26. 17,008 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 675,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.29.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GBIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Generation Bio from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. William Blair assumed coverage on Generation Bio in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Generation Bio in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.60.

Get Generation Bio alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.70.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.23. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Generation Bio Co. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Generation Bio news, insider Matthew Stanton sold 1,500 shares of Generation Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $42,045.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 199,654 shares in the company, valued at $5,596,301.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Venture Associates X. L. Atlas sold 39,864 shares of Generation Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total transaction of $1,136,522.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 299,849 shares of company stock worth $8,220,717 in the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBIO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Generation Bio by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,336,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,901,000 after purchasing an additional 665,647 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Generation Bio by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 779,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,086,000 after purchasing an additional 252,436 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Generation Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,590,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Generation Bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,497,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Generation Bio by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,394,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,575,000 after purchasing an additional 73,222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

About Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO)

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Generation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.