Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) PT Lowered to GBX 77 at Berenberg Bank

Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 77 ($1.01) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Gem Diamonds from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 62 ($0.81) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

Get Gem Diamonds alerts:

Shares of LON:GEMD traded up GBX 0.80 ($0.01) on Thursday, reaching GBX 69.80 ($0.91). 1,383,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,483. The firm has a market capitalization of £97.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12. Gem Diamonds has a fifty-two week low of GBX 23 ($0.30) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 77.40 ($1.01). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 65.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 48.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22.

In other Gem Diamonds news, insider Clifford Thomas Elphick sold 105,041 shares of Gem Diamonds stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 46 ($0.60), for a total transaction of £48,318.86 ($63,128.90).

Gem Diamonds Company Profile

Gem Diamonds Limited operates diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the LetÂeng mine located in the located in the Maluti Mountains of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Gem Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gem Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.