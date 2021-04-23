Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Receives $179.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $179.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $145.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Gartner from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Gartner from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $134.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Gartner alerts:

In related news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 44,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.55, for a total transaction of $8,223,774.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,242,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,056,102.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph P. Beck sold 4,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.40, for a total transaction of $900,651.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Gartner in the third quarter worth $397,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 68.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Gartner by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 160,281 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,027,000 after buying an additional 4,043 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Gartner by 3.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,692 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Gartner by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 60,767 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,548,000 after acquiring an additional 6,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

IT stock traded up $2.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $195.60. The stock had a trading volume of 504,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,476. The firm has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of 82.18, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $186.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.60. Gartner has a 52 week low of $105.04 and a 52 week high of $197.00.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gartner will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.