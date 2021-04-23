Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. Acquires 2,500 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 79,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. The Blackstone Group accounts for about 6.6% of Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $5,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BX. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 38,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 24,272 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 12,962 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,622 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 12,912 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BX traded up $4.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.12. 135,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,848,900. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.57 and a 52-week high of $84.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.58 billion, a PE ratio of 81.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.14.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.7175 dividend. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 166.23%.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $87,713,384.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.63.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

