Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Sells 6,653 Shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,653 shares during the quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF were worth $2,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $202,000.

Shares of ULST remained flat at $$40.47 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 28,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,460. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.49 and a fifty-two week high of $40.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.46.

