Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 730 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 154.0% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $40,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.92. 25,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,793,093. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.71. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $90.09 and a 12 month high of $97.19.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.177 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

