Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 5,657 Shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) by 38.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,657 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TIAA FSB lifted its position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,579,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,920,000 after purchasing an additional 258,226 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 152.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 375,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,378,000 after purchasing an additional 227,221 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747 shares in the last quarter. Tiff Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 90.8% in the fourth quarter. Tiff Advisory Services Inc. now owns 160,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,295,000 after purchasing an additional 76,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stewardship Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 30.0% in the first quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 120,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 27,876 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS NULV traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.21. The stock had a trading volume of 119,712 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.11 and a 200-day moving average of $33.22. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $25.49 and a 12-month high of $30.70.

