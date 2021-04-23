Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 5,172 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 30.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,172 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGSH. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.53. The company had a trading volume of 3,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,906,345. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.71. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $61.47 and a 12 month high of $62.30.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

