Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Hits New 52-Week High at $45.90

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $45.90 and last traded at $45.90, with a volume of 473 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.51.

Several research firms have recently commented on GLPI. Mizuho raised their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.32.

The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.31 and a 200-day moving average of $41.75. The stock has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 1.06.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.09). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 21.46%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 75.58%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,205,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $687,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,107 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,183,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,986,000 after acquiring an additional 77,397 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,374,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,678,000 after acquiring an additional 483,156 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $99,034,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,285,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,915,000 after acquiring an additional 180,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLPI)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

