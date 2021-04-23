Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.27.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,205,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $687,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,107 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,183,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,986,000 after acquiring an additional 77,397 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,374,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,678,000 after acquiring an additional 483,156 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter worth $99,034,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,285,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,915,000 after acquiring an additional 180,180 shares during the period. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLPI opened at $45.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 52-week low of $23.91 and a 52-week high of $46.34.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.09). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 21.46%. On average, research analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.58%.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

