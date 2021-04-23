Gama Aviation (LON:GMAA) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $39.11

Gama Aviation Plc (LON:GMAA)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 39.11 ($0.51) and traded as low as GBX 35.75 ($0.47). Gama Aviation shares last traded at GBX 35.75 ($0.47), with a volume of 11,580 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 39.02 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 38.29. The company has a market capitalization of £22.98 million and a PE ratio of -5.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.15, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.66.

In other news, insider Stephen Mount acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 38 ($0.50) per share, for a total transaction of £1,900 ($2,482.36).

Gama Aviation Plc provides business aviation services. It operates through Air Division, Ground Division, and Global Services Division segments. The Air Division segment offers aircraft management, crewing, charter, airworthiness, and engineering oversight to single aircraft operations and fleets; and outsourced services, such as air ambulance and aerial survey services.

