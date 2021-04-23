FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for Macy’s in a report released on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.39 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.30.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.61. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 19.91% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

M has been the subject of a number of other reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Macy’s in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.25.

NYSE M opened at $16.90 on Friday. Macy’s has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $22.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of M. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the third quarter worth $222,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the third quarter worth $493,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 1.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 581,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 6,449 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 49.7% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 68,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 22,900 shares during the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Macy’s news, EVP John T. Harper sold 5,255 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $85,393.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,758.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul C. Varga acquired 33,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.42 per share, with a total value of $510,633.30. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,112 shares of company stock valued at $100,826. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

